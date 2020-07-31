Noida (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) Police personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar have raised nearly Rs 20,00,000 to support the families of their eight colleagues who were killed in an ambush in Kanpur on July 3, officials said on Friday.

A demand draft of Rs 19,90,500 has been handed over to the additional director general of police, Kanpur Zone for disbursement of the financial aid among the families of the policemen who were killed by gangster Vikas Dubey's henchmen in Bikru village, the officials said.

"Police officers and personnel in Gautam Buddh Nagar have voluntarily donated their one day's salary to provide financial assistance to the families of the eight policemen who were killed in Kanpur," Police Commissioner Alok Singh said.

He also expressed his condolences over the incident.

"The ADG, Kanpur Zone, has been requested that this amount be disbursed among the families of the policemen who died while performing their duties," he said, according to a statement.

The policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were ambushed in Bikru in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey. They fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 3.

Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10 after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he allegedly tried to escape from the spot. Prior to his death, five of his gang members were killed in separate encounters in Kanpur, Etawah and Hamirpur districts of Uttar Pradesh, according to police.

