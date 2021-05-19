Noida/Ghaziabad, May 19 (PTI) Ghaziabad recorded 12 more COVID-19 deaths while Gautam Buddh Nagar had another five, official data showed on Wednesday, as the death toll in both districts reached the 400-mark.

Ghaziabad's death toll now stands at 400 while Gautam Buddh Nagar's at 402, with the cumulative fatality count of the two neighbouring district's reaching 802, according to data released by the state's Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Of the 75 districts in UP, only Lucknow (2,316) Kanpur (1,624), Varanasi (829), Prayagraj (819), Meerut (716), Gorakhpur (579) and Jhansi (496) have a death toll higher than that of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, the data showed.

As far as new cases are concerned, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 355 fresh infections during the period and its tally mounted to 60,647. Its active cases reached 5,161, the data showed.

Ghaziabad in the meantime logged 307 new cases that pushed its case tally to 52,047 and active cases to 3,017, it showed.

On the brighter side, 907 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 628 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment during the period as the overall recoveries in the districts reached 55,084 and 48,937, respectively.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.66 per cent and recovery rate at 90.82 per cent, while these figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.76 per cent and 93.47 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 1,23,579 from 1,36,342 on Tuesday while the overall recoveries climbed to 15,02,918 and the death toll surged to 18,352 on Wednesday, the data showed.

