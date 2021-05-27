Noida/Ghaziabad, May 27 (PTI) Six more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, pushing its death toll to 434, while another five fatalities raised neighbouring Ghaziabad's count to 429 on Thursday, official data showed.

Together the two western UP districts adjoining Delhi have a death toll of 863, according to data released by the state's Health Department for a 24-hour period.

In terms of new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 133 more infections during the period. The district now has an overall case tally of 62,117 and 2,310 active cases, it showed.

Ghaziabad logged 169 new cases with its tally reaching 54,752. The district has 2,044 active cases, the data showed.

On the brighter side, 198 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 163 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment as the overall recoveries in the districts reached 59,373 and 52,279, respectively.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.69 per cent and recovery rate at 95.58 per cent, while these figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.78 per cent and 95.48 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 58,270 from 62,271 on Wednesday while the overall recoveries climbed to 16,05,696 and the death toll surged to 19,899 on Thursday, the data showed.

