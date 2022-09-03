Bengaluru, Sep 2 (PTI) A magisterial court here has ordered the re-issuance of a non-bailable warrant against the chief pontiff of Murugha Math, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanu, in connection with a property-related matter in Kengeri Hobli.

The dispute is with regard to a seven-acre property in Sulikere village that was allegedly sold for a price that was below its prevailing market value.

P S Prakash, a devotee of the mutt, has filed a criminal complaint. Following the non-appearance of the seer in the matter, the additional chief metropolitan magistrate reissued the NBW and adjourned the hearing till November 10.

The case relates to seven acres and 18 guntas of land in the village, which was sold to Anand Kumar for Rs 49 lakh. The market value of the land was over Rs 7 crore, the complaint alleges.

The seer was ordered to appear before the magisterial court on September 2, the day he was remanded in police custody in a case lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

