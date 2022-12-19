New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Monday listed the hearing on a defamation complaint filed by Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi for the next month.

Nora recently filed a defamation suit against Jacqueline Fernandez and various media organisations in Delhi Court.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) of Patiala House Court on Monday marked the case to Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Kapil Gupta to hear this case. The MM layer listed the matter for January 21, 2023.

Nora has claimed that Jacqueline Fernandez's statement has caused harm to her reputation for malicious reasons.

Nora Fatehi, in the criminal defamation case, stated that she is aggrieved of defamatory remarks made by Jacqueline Fernandez initially which was further carried forward and circulated by the other accused persons (Media organizations), all of whom were acting in connivance with each other and a conspiracy by Jacqueline Fernandez to ensure the financial, social, and personal the downfall of the complainant (Fatehi) was hatched and enacted by the said actions.

Fatehi in a defamation case alleged that Jacqueline also maliciously attempted to absolve herself from her actions in another criminal proceedings which are absolutely unrelated to the complainant.

It has started to become evident that the aforementioned rivals being unable to compete with the complainant fairly in the industry have started to try and tarnish her reputation which would cause her loss of work and hence would open up greener pastures for her rivals in the industry.

"It is also pertinent to submit here that the reputation of any person in the film industry is an asset and any denting in the same would cause huge and irreparable damage to their career," Bollywood Actor Nora Fatehi said in her statement.

Nora through her advocates Vikram Singh Chauhan, Umair Ahmed and Tanisha stated that Jacqueline made a "false statement" which was "unnecessary and unwarranted".

She "unnecessarily dragged the complainant" and "defamed her as she is in the same industry and is fully aware that any artist's business and career is solely based on their reputation.

Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez both are recently questioned by different investigation agencies in the 200 Crore Extortion case involving alleged Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and others. (ANI)

