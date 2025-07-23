Imphal, Jul 23 (PTI) Academic activities in government higher secondary schools across Manipur remained disrupted for the third consecutive day as more than 600 contractual teachers continued their pen-down strike demanding regularisation of their services and timely payment of salaries.

The six-day strike, launched on Monday by the Lecturers' Association Manipur (2018 batch), seeks implementation of a state cabinet decision that regularised their services in January 2022 and a subsequent order for regular salary disbursal from April 2023 — both of which remain unfulfilled, lecturers alleged.

"We have been performing our duties, including election work, but still haven't received regular salaries. Many schools are affected, but we've been left with no option," said protesting lecturer S. Anita.

She added, "We understand the students' plight, but we are also facing serious financial hardships. We urge the government to complete the regularisation process and release our salaries."

Meanwhile, as normal classes have also been affected as students of different government schools, including Johnstone Higher Secondary School and CC Higher Secondary School, also staged a protest in front of the school gates, urging authorities to address their teachers' demands to restore academic normalcy.

