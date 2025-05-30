India News | Normal Life Partially Affected in Tripura Due to Intermittent Rain

Agartala, May 30 (PTI) Normal life in Tripura was partially affected on Friday due to intermittent rain, officials said.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy showers for the next 24 hours with squally wind speed reaching 50-60 km across the state.

The state capital Agartala has recorded 25 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, an official said.

"A red alert was sounded in three districts - Sepahijala, West and Khowai - for Thursday. Despite intermittent downpour there was no report of flood," said an official of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Two Agartala bound flights from Kolkata were cancelled due to bad weather on Thursday but the flight service is normal on Friday, said an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

He said the downpour would continue on Friday as already predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) because of a deep depression over the Northwest Bay of Bengal.

"All eight districts of the state recorded rainfall and there was no loss of property or life. However, normal life was partially affected across the state due to intermittent downpour with people preferring to remain indoors," he said.

He stated all the district administrations are geared up to handle any unforeseen situation in the wake of floods.

