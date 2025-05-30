India News | Normal Life Partially Affected in Tripura Due to Intermittent Rain

Agartala, May 30 (PTI) Normal life in Tripura was partially affected on Friday due to intermittent rain, officials said.
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy showers for the next 24 hours with squally wind speed reaching 50-60 km across the state.
The state capital Agartala has recorded 25 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, an official said.
"A red alert was sounded in three districts - Sepahijala, West and Khowai - for Thursday. Despite intermittent downpour there was no report of flood," said an official of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).
