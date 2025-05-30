New Delhi, May 30: The global gold market is currently witnessing heightened volatility, driven largely by the uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump’s postponed tariff decision with the European Union, now pushed to July 9. This delay has left investors unsure about the direction of global trade policies, contributing to frequent fluctuations in gold prices. Despite this instability, gold and silver continue to be regarded as safe-haven investments.

Gold has seen a remarkable 30% surge in the past year and delivered a consistent CAGR of 15% since 2001, while also beating inflation by 2–4% since 1995. Silver, on the other hand, has shown relatively muted reactions to the tariff developments, maintaining steadier price movements. Gold Rate Today, May 18, 2025: Gold Price Dips As Geopolitical Tensions Ease, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

Market analysts advise a strategic approach in these volatile times. Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research suggests selling gold below INR 95,000 with a stop loss at INR 95,550, aiming for a target of INR 94,200. Rahul Kalantri, VP at Mehta Equities, identifies gold support at USD 3,255–3,240 and resistance between USD 3,300–3,322, while silver shows support at USD 32.85–32.65 and resistance between USD 33.35–33.55, reported Mint. Gold Rate Reaches INR 1 Lakh Mark for the First Time, Hits Fresh All-Time High on Dollar’s Weakness.

As domestic markets reflect these global trends, here are the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on May 30:

City 24K Gold (INR/10g) 22K Gold (INR/10g) Delhi INR 97,190 INR 89,100 Mumbai INR 97,040 INR 88,950 Chennai INR 97,040 INR 88,950 Kolkata INR 97,040 INR 88,950 Bengaluru INR 97,040 INR 88,950 Jaipur INR 97,190 INR 89,100 Lucknow INR 97,190 INR 89,100 Hyderabad INR 97,040 INR 88,950 Ahmedabad INR 97,090 INR 89,000

In conclusion, while global trade tensions keep precious metal prices swinging, gold and silver continue to offer long-term value. Investors should remain cautious but confident, keeping an eye on global cues and technical levels for smarter trading decisions.

