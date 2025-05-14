Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 14 (ANI): The situation across several districts of Jammu and Kashmir has returned to normalcy after cross-border shelling and attempted drone attacks from Pakistan had kept the residents of the region on high alert for several days.

Following the understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan on May 10, things have shifted to being normal, as reports of overnight drone attacks or cross-border firing and shelling have gradually stopped.

The districts of Akhnoor, Jammu, Samba, and Poonch are particularly relieved to see a decrease in tensions, which were escalated following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Residents now continue with their daily routines as the situation becomes stable, with no incidents of cross-border activity reported for the past two days.

However, drone sightings in Jammu, Samba, Akhnoor, and Kathua were earlier reported in the intervening night of May 12 and May 13.

Meanwhile, Residents of Samba expressed relief and appreciation for the Indian Army's efforts in maintaining security.

Surendra Kumar, a local from Samba, told ANI, "All their (Pakistan's) drones were neutralised by our forces. So, the situation seems good now. It is peaceful. It is good if this continues."

Another resident, Rai Kumar, praised the Army's role, saying, "What the Indian Army is doing is good... The Indian Army is zindabad. The Army has done a lot for us. We sleep at home but they protect us at the border... We have been seeing Pakistan for a long time; I am 50 years old... They keep sending terrorists to our side. They kill our jawans and civilians. They are not going to mend their ways... Something should be done..."

This period of calm follows a tense phase after India's 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, which targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

Pakistan's subsequent retaliatory actions, including drone attacks and heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border. However, the Indian Army's robust response, including neutralising Pakistani drones and causing damage to 11 airbases in Pakistan, has contributed to the current de-escalation. (ANI)

