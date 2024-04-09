West Tripura (Tripura) [India], April 8 (ANI): Rajib Bhattacharjee, Tripura BJP President, on Monday slammed Congress, saying that when it ruled at the Centre the North East "suffered".

"CPI(M) ruled Tripura for 25 years in a row. The Congress was in power for sixty years in the centre. Under CPIM's rule, Congress acted as a back-end support system. The North East was the worst sufferer of the Congress rule," Rajib Bhattacharjee, Tripura BJP Pradesh President, told ANI.

Bhattacharjee said that North East was in the backward slide of development when Congress was in power.

"There were disturbances in Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland everywhere. Tripura was among the most underdeveloped states. For example, in sixty years North East got nine airports and after PM Modi assumed the office, eight new airports came up here in the region," he told ANI.

"They did nothing for the people from any section instead spread violence and endorsed militancy in the state. They tried all negative tactics to stay in power. And, now they are fighting together. We brought all their misdeeds to public notice through the chargesheet. I have appealed to the voters to teach a lesson to this alliance by casting their vote against them," he added.

On being asked about the poll preparedness and his tours to the districts and smaller areas for organizational meetings, Bhattacharjee said, "BJP is a party of its workers. All party workers play a crucial role in the execution of the electioneering process through proper planning. On April 19, the West Tripura constituency is going to polls. In view of that, I have been visiting each and every assembly segment. I have been chairing meetings with booth-level workers, Shakti Kendra meetings and even conducting door-to-door campaigns as well."

According to Bhattacharjee, the BJP has been putting more emphasis on door-to-door campaigns and reaching out to the beneficiaries of the government schemes.

"We are reaching out to the beneficiaries at the village level through elected representatives. We are constantly in touch with people through door-to-door campaigns. The response is highly impressive. We shall follow that roadmap to make sure our candidate from West Tripura emerges victorious," he said. (ANI)

