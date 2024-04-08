Kolkata, April 8: The Election Commission has decided to install GPS location tracking system in all vehicles that will be used for polling purposes in West Bengal, an official said on Monday. A communication in this regard has been sent to the poll workers, he said. Lok Sabha Election 2024: EC Leverages Power of Social Media To Engage Young and Urban Voters for Enhanced Participation in General Polls

"The GPS tracking system will be used to monitor the movement of EVMs and other polling materials from the distribution/dispersion centre and receipt centre (DCRC) to the polling station on the day before the elections, and to ensure that no tampering occurs while bringing them to the strong room after polling," the official said.

The poll body has asked the administration to take prompt action if any discrepancy is noticed, besides questioning the drivers of the vehicles concerned and the staff in-charge of the EVMs, he said. Meanwhile, the commission on Monday appointed Joint Secretary of the School Education Department Arnab Chatterjee as the Joint Chief Election Officer in the CEC. Chatterjee succeeds Rahul Nath, an official order said. The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in the state will commence on April 19.

