New Delhi, April 8: The National Testing Agency has reopened the window for the National Eligibility-Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2024 examination after multiple requests from applicants. NTA is the agency approved by the Union Council of Ministers to conduct entrance examinations for educational institutions. "The National Testing Agency will conduct the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET - UG 2024) on May 5 from 2 pm to 5 pm throughout the country and 14 cities outside India in pen and paper (offline) mode," the NTA said in a press release on Monday. NEET UG 2024: NTA to Reopen Application Window for Medical Entrance Exam on April 9 at neet.ntaonline.in, Know How to Apply Online

The agency said that it has received several requests to re-open the registration, after which the re-registration window is being reopened. According to the revised dates, registration for the NEET (UG) 2024 can be done on April 9-10 until 10:50 pm. The last date for online fee submission is April 10 till 11:50 pm. NEET UG 2024: NTA Extends Registration Window, Last Date on March 16; Check Details

NTA further informed that candidates can opt for login and identification for the online submission form to register with; Aadhar card, Digi Locker, ABC ID, passport, Pan card, school or a valid government identity card with a photograph. "Candidates should note that this is a one-time opportunity, so they are advised to use it carefully as no further chance will be given for applying for NEET (UG) - 2024. Please make a note of this and fill the application form accordingly," the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)