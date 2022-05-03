Dimapur, May 2 (PTI) Union minister B L Verma on Monday said that the North Eastern region, which had remained neglected in the past, is now heading towards development and progress.

Though the region has tremendous potential, it lacked sufficient development and progress, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Development of North East Region (DoNER) and Cooperation said at an event.

The NDA government under Atal Behari Vajpayee had initiated the development of the region which is now being carried forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Verma was speaking at the inauguration of “Naturally Nagaland”, an exhibition of the different products of Nagaland on the theme “Monetizing Agri-Horti and Organic potentials of North East through value chain development” organised by Agriculture Production Commission Nagaland in Chumoukedima district.

The Union minister pointed out that 10 per cent of the country's budget is being allocated to the North Eastern states.

Emphasising the need for cold storage facilities and warehouses, the Union minister said he would apprise the Prime Minister of the grievances shared by the Nagaland Agriculture Minister.

Verma said that although many people have negative thoughts about the Northeast, his perceptions have changed after visiting the region.

“People with health issues should come to Nagaland as it provides a healthy and peaceful environment, good and fresh air, organic fruits, vegetables, and tea,” he maintained.

On the occasion, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio inaugurated the Community Marketing Complex (CMC) and dedicated it to the farmers and the entrepreneurs of the State.

He expressed optimism that it would provide a platform for young entrepreneurs for selling and promoting organic produce of the state.

The chief minister called upon the youth to get involved in farming activities as it has huge potential. “One should take advantage of the fertile land as the potential lies in agriculture and allied activities,” he said.

“We talk too much about politics and Naga political issue… leave it to the politicians, don't let everyone talk about it. Instead, everybody should discuss the economy and our potential”, he said.

Noting that more than 70 per cent of Nagaland's population was still engaged in the agriculture and allied sector, state Agriculture Minister, G. Kaito Aye appealed to the Union minister for timely release of grants-in-aid to Nagaland as the state does not have resources of its own.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)