Former Migos rapper Offset is reportedly in stable condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg during an incident outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Monday night. On Tuesday, the 34-year-old artist was seen outside Memorial Regional Hospital in a wheelchair, appearing distressed while smoking a cigarette as he spoke with family and medical staff. Former Migos Rapper Offset is Shot Outside a Florida Casino.

Offset Shooting Incident at Seminole Hard Rock

The incident occurred shortly after 7:00 PM on Monday in the valet area of the Hollywood, Florida, resort. According to the Seminole Police Department, a confrontation broke out that quickly escalated into gunfire. Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was the only individual reported injured in the shooting.

First responders transported the rapper to a nearby hospital, where his representatives later confirmed his injuries were non-life-threatening. "He is stable and being closely monitored," a spokesperson for the artist said in a statement.

Confrontation and Arrests

Law enforcement officials confirmed that two individuals were detained immediately following the altercation. Among those arrested was 24-year-old Bronx rapper Lil Tjay (Tione Jayden Merritt), who has been embroiled in a public feud with Offset since early 2025.

Lil Tjay was charged with misdemeanour disorderly conduct-affray and operating a vehicle without a valid license. While he was allegedly involved in the physical fight preceding the gunfire, his attorney, Dawn Florio, stated that he did not have a weapon and has not been charged with the shooting itself. Lil Tjay was released Tuesday afternoon after posting a USD 500 bond.

Offsets First Sighting Post-Hospitalisation

On Tuesday, TMZ shared photos showing Offset outside the hospital dressed in a medical gown and grey socks. Accompanied by his mother, Latabia Woodward, and a hospital employee, the rapper was seen lifting his gown to show a wound on his left thigh.

Offset Smokes Cigarette in First Sighting After Shooting Incident

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Witnesses described the artist as appearing shaken during the brief outing. The sighting is the first public confirmation of the rapper's physical state since the Monday night incident.

Ongoing Conflict

The shooting follows a year of escalating tension between Offset and Lil Tjay. The dispute reportedly began in early 2025 over allegations regarding gambling debts and social media provocations.

This latest act of violence also marks another sombre chapter for the former Migos members; it comes nearly four years after the tragic death of Offset's cousin and bandmate, Takeoff, who was killed during a shooting in Houston in 2022.

Police say the investigation into the Seminole Hard Rock shooting is ongoing as they work to identify the shooter. The casino resort has since returned to normal operations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TMZ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).