Panaji (Goa) [India], December 26 (ANI): North Goa cricket team on Sunday won a massive victory over South Goa in a cricket tournament for the visually impaired played at GCA ground in Panaji, Goa.

As per an official release, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CMO) has organised a 'Blind Cricket tournament' between both teams to create awareness among the voters about the inclusive election initiatives of the Election Commission of India for the forthcoming Goa Assembly Election.

"After winning the toss, South Goa Blind Team asked North Goa to bat first. North Goa opening player Yeshwant Gosavi (65 runs) and Prajyot Jha (70 runs) scored 160 without loss, setting a big target for the South Goa team to win in 12 overs. However, South Goa could not chase the target and scored just 125 losing 5 wickets in 12 overs," read a press release.

"The District North Goa team received an Rs 11,000/- cash prize, certificate and trophy. Rs 5500 cash prize was given to the runner up team. Participation Certificates were given to the Players of both Team," it added.

Kunal, IAS, distributing the prizes congratulated both the teams for showing sportsmen spirit. He appealed to the voters to come out with dedication and participate in the electoral process without fear and influence to vote in an ethical manner.

He said Election Commission has set up a helpline no 1950 for all assistance. Urging the voter to participate ethically, he said people can call for any inquiry/complaint, if they find anyone influencing the voter by distributing freebies, using muscle power or are threatened in any manner.

Many people acquainted themselves with EVM and VVPAT demonstrations. There was a Livestreaming of the match on Facebook and the YouTube channel of CEO Goa. The person with Disabilities from various categories participated to see the match as well as EVM/VVPAT Demonstration. (ANI)

