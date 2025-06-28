Jammu, June 28 (PTI) The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, on Saturday reviewed the operational readiness of Mathura-based Strike One Corps, the Army said.

“Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander Northern Command, visited Strategic Strikers and reviewed the operational preparedness,” Northern Command said on X.

Also Read | Dausa Road Accident: 4 Die As Car Rams Into Truck in Rajasthan.

The Army commander complimented the formation for its integrated and synergised training and high level of preparedness.

He emphasised dynamic planning and situation-based preparedness to cater to any eventuality.

Also Read | 2 Helmet Rule in India: Government Proposes To Make It Mandatory for 2-Wheeler Manufacturers To Provide 2 Helmets at Time of Vehicle Purchase.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)