Jammu, May 20 (PTI) The Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Tuesday visited forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the security situation and ground-level deployment of troops.

The recent attacks by Pakistan were followed by India's retaliatory Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

“Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander, Northern Command, visited forward areas to assess the prevailing security situation, ongoing counter-terrorist operations, and training initiatives,” Northern Command said on X.

During his visit, he was briefed on ground-level deployments, threat assessments, and tactical challenges, it said.

The Northern Army commander appreciated the dedication, professionalism, and resilience of all ranks operating under challenging conditions and urged them to maintain a high state of vigilance in the prevailing security scenario.

A wave of artillery shelling, missile, and drone strikes in the Jammu region, particularly in Poonch, killed 27 people and injured over 70 between May 8 and 10. Thousands have fled from the LoC and border areas to seek refuge in government-run relief camps.

