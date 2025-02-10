India News | Northern Railways Gears Up for MahaKumbh Snan on Feb 12, Ensures Smooth Travel

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Northern Railways is making extensive preparations for the upcoming Snan on February 12, ensuring smooth travel for MahaKumbh devotees.

CPRO Northern Railway Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said over 300 trains operated on February 9, with continuous monitoring through CCTV cameras and a control centre at Prayagraj stations. He urged passengers to ignore rumours about train cancellations.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Upadhyay said, "... On February 9, more than 300 trains operated to and from Prayagraj for the convenience of Maha Kumbh devotees. All 8 stations in Prayagraj are fully equipped for the convenience of travellers... More than 50 trains were operated by Northern Railways yesterday."

He said, "More than 20 trains have been operated today... CCTV cameras are being used to monitor the movement of visitors. A control centre has been set up at the railway stations... We are ensuring everything possible for the convenience of passengers... I urge everyone to not pay attention to the rumours relating to train cancellations..."

"Eight railways stations are operational in Prayagraj region. Yesterday, 320 trains were run from these stations. Till two hours ago, more than 130 trains have arrived/departed from these stations. I would like to say that people should not pay attention to any rumours," he told ANI.

CPRO Upadhyay further added, "Indian Railways and Northern Railways are ready to serve the passengers. At every station, enclosure for passengers to wait, after the arrival of the train they are made to board the train. Many infrastructure-related work has also been done."

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Railways has taken care of all the arrangements at eight railway stations for Prayagraj Mahakumbh. He inspected arrangements at the Prayagraj Railway Station, ahead of Maghi Purnima.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation. (ANI)

