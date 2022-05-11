Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday targeted independent MP Navneet Rana over her viral MRI Scan pictures from Lilavati Hospital saying that the pictures go against the rules.

"Clicking pictures isn't a part of the rules. Clicking pictures, getting them viral and politicising isn't good. We'll investigate and see who clicked the picture and how it got viral", said Rajesh Tope.

Also Read | Sedition Law Put on Hold: Supreme Court Has Validated Our Stand, Says Congress.

Independent MP Navneet Rana underwent an MRI scan and a full body checkup at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday after she complained of pain in the chest, neck, and different parts of the body as well as spondylitis.

The BMC also issued a notice to Lilavati Hospital on why photography was allowed in the MRI room and has sought a response from the hospital in two days.

Also Read | Legendary Santoor Maestro Shivkumar Sharma Cremated With Full State Honours.

Tope said that he will talk to Lilavati Hospital about the viral pictures and take appropriate actions against the one found guilty. "We will speak to Lilavati Hospital and find out whether the pictures got viral from Rana's end or from Hospital's end. Later we will take a call over the actions", said Maharashtra Health Min Rajesh Tope.

Rana was released from Byculla Jail on Thursday afternoon, a day after being granted bail.

Mumbai's Borivali Court issued the release order of Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, MLA, who was arrested after they declared that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

The MP-MLA couple was arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after they declared that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)