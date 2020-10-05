Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], October 5 (ANI): Not a single case of COVID-19 has been reported at Mahadevi Tai Mahila Vidya Vardhaka Sangha old age home in Kalaburagi of Karnataka, an official of old age home said on Sunday.

While talking to ANI, Neelambika the superintendent of the old age home said that the administration of the old age home is taking care of its residents.

"We are running this old age home for the past 25 years. There are 30 people and all of them are over 60 years of age. We have given them masks and santisers. We are not allowing people from outsiders. We are taking care of them and are always available for them," said Neelambika.

"We regularly call doctors to do their health checkup. There is no COVID-19 patients here," she added.

Basum, a resident of Mahadevi Tai Mahila Vidya Vardhaka Sangha old age home said, "Doctors visit regularly here. The staff of the old age home is taking care of us. We do not fear from coronavirus. We are taking all precautions."

Karnataka on Sunday reported 10,145 new COVID-19 cases, 7,287 discharges and 67 deaths today, taking total cases to 6,40,661 including 5,15,782 discharges and 9,286 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,15,574, said State Health Department. (ANI)

