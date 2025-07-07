New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP government of putting obstacles on Dalits', backwards' and Tribals' fundamental right to education.

While hitting out at the BJP in a post on X, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha cited a news report that claimed provisional scholarship awards to 66 of 106 candidates selected for National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) for 2025-26 have been withheld, citing fund constraints.

He alleged that "there are no obstacles for the children of BJP-RSS leaders to study anywhere, but the moment a Bahujan student tries to move forward, the entire system starts putting up barriers".

"When a Dalit, backwards, or tribal student wants to study, that's when the (Narendra) Modi government suddenly remembers its budget. Out of 106 students selected for the National Overseas Scholarship, 66 deprived students were denied scholarships to study abroad simply because the government claims it has 'no funds'.

"But thousands of crores are spent without hesitation on Modi ji's foreign trips, propaganda, and event extravaganzas," he alleged in a post in Hindi on X.

He also claimed that "reducing the number of government schools, arbitrarily labelling students as 'not found suitable' to shut the doors of opportunity, or snatching away hard-earned scholarships is not just injustice, it is the BJP's open opposition to Bahujan education"

"This is the same Manuvadi mindset that is once again demanding Eklavya's thumb," Gandhi alleged.

Citing the report, the Congress leader also said, "The Modi government must immediately reverse this inhumane decision and send these 66 students abroad."

"We will not let the fundamental right to education be snatched away from Bahujans," he asserted.

