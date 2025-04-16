Srinagar, Apr 16 (PTI) Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone on Wednesday said he was not surprised by the revelations made by former RAW chief A S Dulat in his latest book about National Conference president Farooq Abdullah privately supporting abrogation of Article 370.

"I, personally, am not surprised at this revelation. The August 4, 2019, meeting of CM sahib (Omar Abdullah) and Farooq sahib with the PM was never a mystery for me.

"I can visualise Farooq sahib saying 'Humey roney deejiye, Aap apna kaam karein. Hum aap kay Saath hain.' It now seems 2024 was a prize for services rendered in 2019. Of course in national interest," Lone said in a post on X.

He said the revelations coming from Dulat seemed credible as the former spy was the closest ally and friend of Abdullah.

"Dullat (sic) Sahib has revealed in his upcoming book that Farooq Sahib privately supported the abrogation of Article 370. Coming from Dullat sahib makes this revelation very credible. Dullat sahib is the closest ally of and friend of Farooq sahib. Virtually his alter ego. Incidentally Dullat sahib is the famed Uncle of the infamous Uncles and Aunties Brigade of Delhi," Lone said in his post, without revealing who he meant.

The PC president said the NC will deny the revelations and call it yet another conspiracy against the party.

"They have perfected playing the victim card. Uncle and Aunties will take cognisance of my tweet and other such tweets and implore upon BJP to teach such tweeters a lesson," he added.

Lone claimed that the NC MLAs privately visited Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma to convince him "they were brothers separated at the Kumbh Mela. That the theatre they enact in Assembly and outside assembly is in national interest."

PDP leader Iltija Mufti said Dulat's revelations have made it clear what transpired in the meeting between Modi and the Abdullahs ahead of the abrogation of Article 370.

"Dulat sahab an ardent Abdullah supporter has shared how Farooq sahab agreed with Delhi's illegal move of abrogating Article 370. There were already doubts about what transpired between the Abdullahs & PM days before J&Ks special status was revoked. With this it's clear that Farooq sahab chose to stay in Kashmir instead of the Parliament to help normalise gutting of J&Ks constitution & subsequent betrayal," she posted on X.

