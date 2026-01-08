Mumbai, January 8: Anil Agarwal, the billionaire founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources, has reaffirmed his commitment to donate the vast majority of his fortune to philanthropic causes. In an emotional post made on January 7, Agarwal re-pledged to give away more than 75% of his wealth to society, a move that follows the sudden and tragic death of his son, Agnivesh Agarwal, in the United States.

"We shared a dream to ensure that no child sleeps hungry, no child is denied education, every woman stands on her own feet, and every young Indian has meaningful work. I had promised Agni that more than 75% of what we earn would be given back to society. Today, I renew that promise and resolve to live an even simpler life," Agarwal stated in a tribute. Agnivesh Agarwal Dies: Mining Tycoon Anil Agarwal’s Son Passes Away at 49 After Sudden Cardiac Arrest Following Skiing Accident in US.

Anil Agarwal Renews Promise To Give Back 75% of His Wealth After Son Agnivesh’s Death

Today is the darkest day of my life. My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us.… pic.twitter.com/hDQEDNI262 — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) January 7, 2026

Anil Agarwal Net Worth

As of early 2026, Agarwal's net worth is estimated by Forbes at approximately USD 4.2 billion (roughly INR 35,000 crore). His wealth is primarily derived from his 100% stake in Volcan Investments, the holding company that controls the London-headquartered Vedanta Resources. His diversified portfolio spans critical sectors including zinc, silver, aluminium, copper, oil and gas, and iron ore.

Key assets contributing to his valuation include a majority stake in the India-listed Vedanta Limited and its high-performing subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc, which currently ranks among the world's top five silver producers. In late 2025, Vedanta reported record half-yearly revenue of USD 9.4 billion, driven by increased production and favorable commodity pricing, particularly in its aluminium and zinc segments.

Agnivesh Agarwal Dies After Cardiac Arrest

The renewal of the 75% pledge by Anil follows the loss of his 49-year-old son Agnivesh, who passed away following a sudden cardiac arrest while recovering from a skiing accident at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. Describing the loss as the "darkest day" of his life, Anil shared that his son had long encouraged the family to use their resources for the public good.

Anil has reaffirmed his commitment to the Giving Pledge, promising to donate 75% of his wealth to charity during his lifetime. His foundation continues to fund the "Nand Ghar" initiative, aimed at eradicating child malnutrition across India.

The loss has led to renewed discussions regarding the future leadership of the Vedanta empire. Currently, Agarwal’s daughter, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, holds a pivotal role as the Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc and serves on the board of Vedanta Limited.

