New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra of "asking questions in the Lok Sabha in exchange for cash and gifts," has once again targeted her, saying that the TMC MP has time for media interviews but not for appearing before the Ethics Committee, which initially summoned her on October 31.

In response to Mahua's media interviews, Nishikant Dubey said that he refrained from speaking to the media to maintain the dignity of the Parliament.

"I appeal to all respected colleagues in the media to understand that the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee is investigating the issue of accepting money and compromising national security. What the committee has received is confidential. The accused does not have time to appear before the committee, but there is ample time to give interviews in the media. I have not given any interviews to the media on this matter to date; it concerns the dignity of Parliament," Dubey said in a post on X.

Referring to businessman Darshan Hiranandani's affidavit in his post on X on Sunday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also said that Hiranandani acknowledged his close relationship with TMC MP.

He claimed to have fulfilled various demands of Mahua Moitra, such as covering travel expenses, providing holidays, renovating her officially allocated bungalow in Delhi, and gifting her expensive luxury items.

"The accused MP's friend, Hiranandani Ji, is the one who mentioned in the affidavit about arranging their foreign trips, accommodation, providing valuable items, and giving cash for travelling expenses. We should wait for the committee's report. This is not a matter of party, opposition, gender, but concerns national security, corruption, the dignity of Parliament, and the conduct and behaviour of us MPs. Please allow Parliament to make the decision," Dubey wrote in his post.

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Saturday asked TMC MP Mahua Moitra to appear before it on November 2 in connection with the alleged 'Cash for Query' scandal. The new date was communicated to Moitra after she sought more time to appear before the panel after having been told to give her oral evidence in the matter on October 31. Moitra has been given till October 31 to confirm her appearance.

Meanwhile, Mahua Moitra on Saturday debunked the allegations levelled against her, and said that there has been no evidence by the BJP to back the 'fake allegation'.

"First BJP said 'Cash for Questions'. That failed since no evidence to back the fake allegation. Now it is 'National Security', said Mahua Moitra in a post on X.

Moitra also asked "for the right" to cross-examine Darshan Hiranandani, the businessman at the centre of the alleged 'Cash for Query' scandal. She also urged the committee to call Hiranandani to depose before the panel and provide a verified list of alleged gifts and favours allegedly provided to her.

However, Dubey on Saturday alleged that attempts are being made to influence the witness amid the 'Cash for Query' row and urged the Lok Sabha speaker to take action.

"According to the information, Darshan Hiranandani and Dubai Didi (MP Mahua Moitra) are in touch. An attempt is being made to influence the witness @loksabhaspeaker to take action," he said in a post on X.

Dubey and Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee to submit oral evidence on their allegations on Thursday.

After the appearance, Nishikant Dubey said that he had placed all documents regarding his allegations before the committee and now the only question was "Is Mahua Moitra a thief?"

The "Cash for Query' scandal erupted after the BJP MP wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging the involvement of Moitra in the scandal. He claimed that he had proof of the allegations which were submitted to him by Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai.

In response to Dubey's letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, the Trinamool MP had said she would welcome a probe by the Speaker after he had dealt with alleged breaches of privilege by other BJP MPs. (ANI)

