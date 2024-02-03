New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Hitting out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that the guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to not give 2 crore jobs, he had promised, every year.

The Congress president's stinging remarks came while addressing the party's 'Nyay Sankalp Workers' Convention at Ramlila Maidan, Geeta Colony, in the national capital, organised by the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.

"They (BJP) had promised to provide 2 crore jobs, 20 crore jobs every year, where are these jobs?... Not fulfilling this is Modi's guarantee. And he said I will give Rs 15 lakh to everyone. What can we call him (PM Modi) other than 'Jhuthon ka Sardar'? He betrayed our farmers, youth and women," Kharge said.

Labelling the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a fight to save the Constitution and democracy, the Congress president said that if the BJP returns to power, everyone will become the slave of PM Modi 'permanently'.

"This fight is to save the Constitution and democracy and if you fail in this, you will become the slave of (PM) Modi permanently. If we do not fight this BJP firmly, then our youth, women, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs, all of them will suffer in the days to come. Because the Prime Minister will put the people of this country into slavery," the Congress leader said.

He said that the price of an LPG cylinder, which was Rs 450 during the Congress-led UPA term has also skyrocketed during PM Modi's tenure.

Sharpening his barbs against the Centre, Kharge said that the employment opportunities in the country are decreasing.

"Today employment is decreasing. There are 30 lakh government posts vacant. Why is Modi Saheb not giving this, (this is) because, if he gives permission then SC/ST, poor and backward people will come to those places. So they decided to stop recruitment for these posts," Kharge added.

In contrast, he said, "Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru established many public sectors which created employment opportunities for the public." (ANI)

