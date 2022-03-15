Almora, Mar 15 (PTI) Noted cultural activist Shiv Charan Pandey died on Tuesday here following a prolonged illness. He was 87.

Pandey was secretary of Hukka Club Laxmi Bhandar Almora situated in 'Dubkiya moholla' known for its various cultural activities.

Also Read | JBT Recruitment 2022: State Govt To Start Batch-Wise Recruitment of JBT Posts, Says Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur.

Pandey, who commanded the respect of art lovers and performing artists, is credited with staging of Ramlila and the publication of Purvasi magazine.

He was also associated for some time with the Uttarakhand Shodh Sansthan.

Also Read | Mumbai: FIR Registered Against BJP MLC Pravin Darekar for Bank Fraud.

Pandey is survived by his wife, two sons, and three daughters.

His last rites were performed at Vishwanath Ghat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)