India News | Nothing Suspicious Found After 40 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threats

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): After more than 40 schools in the national capital received bomb threats, the Delhi Police on Monday said that nothing suspicious found so far.
Earlier today, over 40 schools in the national capital received bomb threats via e-mail and demanded a ransom of USD 30,000.
"I planted multiple bombs (lead azide, explosive compound used in detonators) inside the building. I planted multiple bombs inside the building. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause very much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. You all deserve to suffer and lose limbs. If I do not receive USD 30,000, I will detonate the bombs," the threat mail read.
This email came on December 8 at around 11:38 pm.
Meanwhile, Mother Mary's School, British School, Salwan Public School, and Cambridge School also received bomb threats via e-mail, Delhi Police said.
The Mother Mary's School stated that an email was received this morning regarding a bomb threat in school.
"Dear Parents, an email was received this morning regarding a bomb threat in school. As such the students are being dispersed immediately as a precautionary measure. You are requested to kindly collect