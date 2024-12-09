Mumbai, December 9: With players placing their bets on the popular Shillong Teer lottery game, all eyes are on the results today, December 9, 2024. The Shillong Teer Results, including the winning numbers for both the morning and night sessions, will soon be available. This traditional archery-based game is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) in the heart of Meghalaya. The Shillong Teer Result Chart of today, December 9, will provide the winning numbers for various games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Participants eager to check the Shillong Teer Result can visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.in, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in for updates. The results will be published shortly after the two rounds of the game are completed. Whether you're looking for Shillong Morning Teer results or the outcome of Shillong Night Teer, the Shillong Teer result chart will give you the official numbers for each game. Stay tuned to these platforms or scroll below to know the winning numbers for today’s game. Shillong Teer Results Today, December 7, 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on December 9, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result on December 9, 2024, you can visit reliable websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.in, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. Once there, look for the "Shillong Teer Result" section, where the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2 will be displayed. The results will include the winning numbers for all categories, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Make sure to check these sites shortly after the rounds are completed for the most accurate and up-to-date information. What is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India? Know Origin of Matka Gambling and Other Details Here.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 38

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 11

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong. Played at the Polo Ground in Shillong, the game is organised by KHASA. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, predicting how many arrows will hit the target in two rounds of the game. The first round begins at 10:30 AM, followed by the second round, and the results are based on the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target. Shillong Teer is legal under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, and it is played from Monday to Saturday, with results declared after the completion of each round.

