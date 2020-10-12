Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): The Western Railways resumed local train services between Pune and Lonavala from Monday after a gap of over six months, however, restricting them to essential services providers only.

The first local train left Pune railway station at 8.05 am on Monday after over six months.

According to the Western Railways, two local trains are scheduled to run up and down on Pune-Lonavala route for essential services providers in the morning and evening daily.

Every passenger will be provided with an e-pass by Pune city police.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 2,21,637 active cases and 40,349 deaths reported until October 11, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

