New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan launched the book 'Ek Samandar, Mere Andar', written by BrahMos Aerospace Deputy CEO Sanjeev Joshi.

Put into writing by Joshi over the past many years, the book is a collection of 75 poems.

The book was launched at a function on Monday evening at the India International Centre.

Along with NSA Ajit Doval and CDS Gen Chauhan, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt was also present for the launch of the book.

Actor Ashutosh Rana, noted author Rambahadur Rai, DRDO chief Dr Samir V Kamat, Deputy Chief of Air Force Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit and many senior dignitaries from the fields of literature and defence were present on the occasion. (ANI)

