New Delhi, January 30: Delhiiites woke up to dense fog and chilly morning with minimum temperature settling at 8.7 degree Celsius, seasonal average, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD's forecast showed that the maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celisus. The IMD said that due to fog visibility at Palam and Safdarjung reduced to 50 metres at 5.30 a.m, disrupting flight and train operations.

"While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in an advisory for passengers on Tuesday at 6 a.m. Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog Grips National Capital, People Suffer From Health Issues.

Dense Fog Engulfs National Capital:

#WATCH | Dense fog engulfs the national capital of Delhi; Met Department predicts 'moderate fog' conditions tomorrow Drone visuals from Munirka shot at 7.30 am pic.twitter.com/F4dpUt80hp — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024

AQI in 'Very Poor Category':

#WATCH | Thick fog shrouds Delhi, reduces visibility significantly Visuals from ITO shot at 6.50am pic.twitter.com/6HzVBWo5CO — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024

"At 9 a.m, the visibility continued to be reduced to 50 metres at Palam and Safdarjung," said the weatherman. Moreover, the air quality continued to remain in the 'very poor' category at several stations across the city. In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'very poor' category standing at 355 and PM10 reached 233 or ‘poor’, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Delhi Weather Update: National Capital Records Coldest Morning of Winter As Mercury Dips To 3.6 Degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'. However, the IGI Airport T3 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 192, and PM10 was at 118, both falling under the 'moderate' category, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2024 10:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).