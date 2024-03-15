New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) India on Friday said National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's visit to Israel was part of New Delhi's overall approach to push for peace and stability in West Asia against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"As you are aware, the prime minister himself is invested and keen to promote peace and stability in the region. He has been in touch with several Arab leaders in this connection," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

He was responding to a question on Doval's visit to Israel this week.

The NSA met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the visit.

"The NSA's visit to Israel, which took place at the onset of the holy month of Ramadan, carries forward these efforts," Jaiswal said.

In Tel Aviv, Doval also held talks with his Israeli counterpart Tzachi Hanegbi and several other senior officials.

"He emphasised on the delivery of humanitarian aid and assistance and discussed steps being undertaken for the release of hostages," Jaiswal said.

A statement by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said that Netanyahu updated Doval on recent developments in the Gaza Strip.

India has been calling for de-escalation of the situation and creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations towards a two-state solution to the Palestine issue Israel has been continuing its military offensive in Gaza as part of its retaliation to the unprecedented attack on Israeli cities by Hamas on October 7.

Hamas killed around 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped more than 220 others some of whom were released during a brief ceasefire.

Over 29,000 people have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli offensive, according to the Hamas-run authorities in Gaza.

