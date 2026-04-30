India News | NSO Survey: Healthcare Access Improves, Out-of-pocket Expenditure Declines Across India

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The 80th round of the National Statistical Office (NSO) survey on household social consumption related to health highlights significant progress in India's healthcare system, reflecting improved access, affordability, and utilisation of services across the country.

According to the survey, average healthcare expenditure remains low, indicating a reduced financial burden on households. Notably, the average out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) for outpatient care in public health facilities was reported as zero, underscoring widespread access to free essential healthcare services.

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The survey further revealed that more than half of the patients admitted to government health facilities incurred OOPE of less than ₹1,100, while the average medical expenditure per hospitalisation stood at ₹11,285 in 2025.

Health-seeking behaviour has also strengthened, with the projected population reporting ailments (PPRA) nearly doubling compared to 2017-18--from 6.8 per cent to 12.2 per cent in rural areas and from 9.1 per cent to 14.9 percent in urban areas.

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Utilisation of public health facilities has increased, particularly in rural areas, where outpatient care usage has risen from 28 per cent in 2014 to 35 percent in 2025, driven by the expansion of primary healthcare services.

The survey noted a significant rise in coverage of government-funded health insurance schemes, including Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, with coverage increasing from 12.9 per cent to 45.5 per cent in rural areas and from 8.9 per cent to 31.8 per cent in urban areas.

It also highlighted improvements in maternal healthcare, with institutional deliveries rising to 95.6 per cent in rural areas and 97.8 per cent in urban areas, reflecting better access to healthcare services.

Covering 1,39,732 households across rural and urban India, the survey provides comprehensive insights into healthcare access, affordability, and utilisation patterns, attributing the progress to increased public investment, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and targeted government interventions.

The NSO survey also reveals an increasing trend in the use of public health facilities over the past three rounds. It shows that while approximately 28 per cent of the rural population turned to public facilities for outpatient care in 2014, this is projected to increase to 35 per cent by 2025.

The findings of the NSO survey reaffirm the government's commitment to ensuring affordable, accessible and equitable healthcare for all. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)