India News | NSUI Stages Protests After NEET Exam Cancelled Due to Paper-leak Allegations

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers on Tuesday held a protest against the central government after the NEET-UG 2026 examination was cancelled amid allegations of paper leak and examination irregularities. Protestors were seen climbing the barricades at Shastri Bhavan, marking their protest.

The NEET exam this year was held on May 3. As per the NTA 22.79 lakh students appeared for the exam which was held acros 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, covering more than 5,400 centres.

Also Read | Why Did NTA Cancel NEET Exam 2026? When Will It Re-Conduct the Examination?.

Earlier, calling the NEET exam an "auction", LoP Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticised the paper leak. He noted that at least 89 papers has been leaked and 48 re-exams have been conducted over the past 10 years.

"I heard the news about the NEET 2026 paper leak. It's not an exam anymore--NEET is now an auction. Many questions were being sold on WhatsApp 42 hours before the exam. Over 22 lakh children studied through sleepless nights all year, burning the midnight oil, and in one night, their future was openly auctioned off in the marketplace. This isn't the first time. In 10 years, 89 paper leaks--48 re-exams. Every time, the same promises, and then the same silence," he wrote on X.

Also Read | NEET-UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: Centre Orders Re-Exam After Paper Leak Allegations, CBI Probe Launched.

Gandhi further slammed the center, saying that no one thrathnes the future of the youth in India more than the Modi government.

"Modi ji, when you pass the bill for every failure onto the public, the future of the poor's children gets included in that very bill. The trust of 22 lakh children has been shattered. And no one poses a greater threat to the dreams of India's youth than the Modi government. I stand with India's youth. This is an incredibly difficult time--I know. But this system won't stay like this. Together, we'll change it," he added.

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan also expressed deep disappointment over the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 exam.

Taking it to X, he accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of tampering with the future of the youth.

"The cancellation of the NEET (UG) entrance exam indicates that there was large-scale malpractice in this paper. The BJP government in Rajasthan deliberately tried to cover it up for two weeks and tampered with the future of the youth. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken a bold decision in the interest of the youth by canceling the exam and handing over the investigation to the CBI," he wrote.

Gehlot alleged that the BJP government had previously concelaed the OMR sheet scam in the Employee Selection Board to avoid tarnishing the government's image, as per the post.

"Due to weak prosecution, the accused in that case were even granted bail. Similarly, now an attempt was made to hide information about the NEET (UG) exam leak, and no FIR was even filed. Now the truth has come out, and the true face of the BJP government has been exposed," he added in the post.

The cancellation of the examination will cause heartbreak to a number of students who had worked for the examinations. (ANI)

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