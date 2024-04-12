New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): University Grant Commission chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has said that the National Testing Agency is working to announce the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG-2024) results by Friday night.

"NTA is working to announce the CUET-PG results by tonight. These scores are used for admission to various PG programmes at several Indian universities. Good luck to all those who sat for CUET-PG," UGC Chairman posted on X.

Over 4.62 lakh candidates participated in the Common University Eligibility Test (PG) that concluded on March 28, the highest-ever participation in the test, the University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has said.

CUET PG was conducted over 15 days in over 250 cities, including nine cities outside India.

"CUET (PG) concluded successfully on March 28 as planned. CUET-PG allows students to apply for multiple central and other universities using one test. For the 2024-25 academic year, CUET (PG) had around 4,62,603 candidates and 7,68,414 tests. One hundred ninety universities participated. This is the highest number of participation from the students," Jagadesh Kumar told ANI.

A staggering 4,62,725 candidates had registered for CUET PG 2024.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG-2024) was introduced in 2022 for admission into various PG programmes in central and state universities and institutions and participating deemed or private and institutions for the academic session 2024-25. (ANI)

