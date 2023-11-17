Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 17 (ANI): In a decisive move to curb illegal mining activities, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday issued stringent directives targeting the affected areas in the Aravali region across three districts- Nuh, Gurugram, and Faridabad.

During a meeting convened on Friday with officers from the Mining and Police Departments, along with Deputy Commissioners of the three districts, Kaushal instructed them to implement robust surveillance measures utilizing CCTV cameras and aerial drones.

This initiative aims to effectively combat illegal mining within the region, with a particular focus on maintaining continuous vigilance along the border areas adjoining Rajasthan to safeguard the Aravali ranges.

Kaushal directed immediate installation of CCTV cameras and the utilization of drone services by hiring until the purchase process is completed. Deputy Commissioners were also instructed to establish control rooms for continuous monitoring of illegal mining activities.

Additionally, the Forest Department was tasked with ensuring the survival of the existing plantations in the region while undertaking further plantation efforts.

To further bolster security measures against illegal mining, Kaushal emphasized the importance of seamless coordination between the police and district administration. He directed Deputy Commissioners to hold regular meetings with concerned departments and ensure systematic inspections of stone crusher sites.

Furthermore, he instructed the officers to strengthen the e-rawana system across all districts, with a special emphasis on the Aravali regions.

During the meeting, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata informed that 127 vehicles have been impounded and 68 persons have been booked from January 2023 to date. He also shared that one lakh plantations have been done in Aravali areas, and he personally visited the plantation sites.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav apprised the Chief Secretary that the district administration has made adequate arrangements to check illegal mining and no such cases have been reported in recent days.

He informed that approximately 2,500 saplings have been planted, and Kaushal emphasized the need for further plantation efforts in the area.

Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Vikram reported that from August to November 2023, nine FIRs have been registered, 36 vehicles have been impounded, and penalties amounting to Rs 13 lakh have been imposed on those involved in illegal mining activities.

Mining and Geology Department Director General Mandip Singh Brar stressed the need to install weighing bridges in the area. Additional Chief Secretary Vineet Garg and other senior officers were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

