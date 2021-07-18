Amaravati, July 18 (PTI): The cumulative Covid-19 recoveries crossed the 19-lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday with 2,974 fresh cases getting reported.

While 3,290 patients got cured, another 17 succumbed in 24 hours ending 9 AM today, a bulletin said.

The Covid-19 chart now showed a total of 19,40,096 positive cases, 19,02,256 recoveries and 13,132 deaths so far.

The active caseload decreased to 24,708, the bulletin added.

East Godavari district registered 577 fresh cases, Chittoor 501, Prakasam 349, Krishna 311, SPS Nellore 282, West Godavari 280 and Guntur 179 in 24 hours. Visakhapatnam saw 120 and Kadapa 106 while four other districts logged less than 100 new cases each. Prakasam reported five fresh fatalities, Chittoor and Krishna three each, Anantapuramu and East Godavari two each, SPS Nellore and Visakhapatnam one each in a day. Six districts reported none.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)