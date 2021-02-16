Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], February 15 (ANI): A middle-aged nun from a convent in the city was found dead at a quarry pond at Vazhakkala in Ernakulam district, police said on Monday.

The body of the 44-year-old nun was found near her convent at Vazhakkala area on Sunday night.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Kochi, Aishwarya Dongre said, "I have seen the spot where the body was found. The reason for death can be confirmed only after a post-mortem."

She was found missing when members of her convent went to call her for lunch after which they said they informed police. "In the morning she did not accompany us to Church as she was ill and she also did not have breakfast with us."

The nun was reportedly under severe mental trauma and according to police convent authorities informed them that Jeseena was depressed.

The nun's relatives however have denied the claim. "It is not suicide. She will not kill herself for any reason. She had blood pressure and sugar issues. But not any depression," the deceased's father said.

A case of unnatural death has been launched and the nun's body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery for an autopsy.

Jeseena, who joined the convent in 2018 had been residing there for the last three years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)