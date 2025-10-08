Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 8 (ANI): Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, marking 24 years of public service this year. To commemorate his journey, Vikas Saptah is being celebrated across the state from October 7 to October 15, with October 9 designated as Nutrition Day, according to a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

Over the past 24 years, numerous schemes have been implemented to improve nutritional levels in Gujarat. During his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi made dedicated efforts to ensure that pregnant and lactating mothers, along with their children, received adequate nutrition and food. Today, the positive impact of Gujarat's nutrition initiatives, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is visible, reflecting the Prime Minister's mantra of 'Sahi Poshan, Desh Roshan'.

These initiatives have significantly addressed challenges such as underweight, stunting (low height), and physical weakness among children. Over the last seven years, the proportion of underweight children has decreased from 39.7 per cent in 2019 to 17.2 per cent in 2025, stunting has reduced from 39 per cent to 30.9 per cent, and physical weakness has dropped from 25 per cent to 6.7 per cent, thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Gujarat government under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS). It is noteworthy that more than 45 lakh women across the state are now benefiting from various nutrition-related schemes.

Mukhyamantri Matrushakti Yojana plays a crucial role in improving the nutrition and health of mothers and children across Gujarat. Under this scheme, women and their children receive nutritious food from conception until the child is two years old. Each month, nutrition kits with 1 litre of groundnut oil, 1 kg of toor dal, and 2 kg of chickpeas are distributed to women through 53,065 Anganwadi centres across Gujarat.

This initiative has not only improved the health of mothers and children but also supported their overall development. The scheme aims to reach around 5 lakh women and children annually, reflecting the state government's commitment to ensuring proper nutrition and health during the crucial early years of motherhood and childhood.

The Take-Home Ration Program has been implemented in Gujarat since 2017 to improve the nutrition and health of mothers and children. Three major dairy cooperatives and the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation distribute the rations to all Anganwadi centres in Gujarat. Under this program, pregnant and lactating mothers receive four packets of 1 kg ration every month, while children aged six months to three years receive seven packets of 'Bal Shakti Ahar', and severely malnourished children receive ten packets. In addition, hot cooked meals are provided daily to children aged 3 to 6 years in Anganwadi centres to boost nutrition and support early development. So far, over 16.5 lakh mothers and children have benefited from the Take-Home Ration Program, and more than 11.6 lakh children have received hot cooked meals. Combined, these initiatives have reached over 28 lakh beneficiaries.

The Gujarat government has been implementing comprehensive schemes to improve the nutrition and health of mothers, children, and adolescents. Poshan Sudha Yojana, launched in 10 districts in 2017-18, is now active in 106 talukas across 14 tribal districts. Through this scheme, special meals, iron and folic acid supplements, calcium tablets, and health counselling are provided to approximately 1.2 lakh women every month.

Doodh Sanjeevani Yojana has also contributed significantly to improving nutrition. Children aged 6 months to 6 years receive 100 millilitres of fortified milk five days a week at Anganwadi centres, while pregnant and lactating mothers receive 200 ml of nutritious milk twice a week. This initiative has benefited around 9.3 lakh people, improving the health of both mothers and children.

Similarly, under the PURNA Scheme, approximately 10 lakh adolescent girls aged 15 to 18 receive four packets of nutritious food (1 kg each) every month, along with iron-folic acid tablets on a weekly basis. These three initiatives collectively aim to reduce malnutrition and anaemia, while ensuring that children and adolescents grow up physically and mentally strong. (ANI)

