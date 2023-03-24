New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has ordered the zonal deputy commissioner to file FIRs against some officials, including a junior engineer and his associates, who have allegedly been "taking bribes" from residents, her office said on Friday.

The move comes in the wake of complaints from "multiple councillors" in this regard.

"In response to complaints from multiple councillors, Oberoi has ordered the Shahdara (North) Zone DC to file FIRs against corrupt officials, including a junior engineer (JE) and his associates, who have been openly taking bribes from residents," a statement said.

Several councillors from Shahdara (North) Zone have complained about the JE and his associates, who have been "posing as MCD officers and threatening locals with demolition of their houses if they did not pay the bribes," the mayor's office claimed in the statement.

This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and the AAP government has zero-tolerance stand against corruption, Oberoi, an AAP councillor, was quoted as saying in the statement.

"We will not allow any officer to harass Delhiites. Our government is committed to making the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) corruption-free, as per CM Arvind Kejriwal's vision. We will take strict action against anyone found guilty of corruption," she added.

With its focus on transparency, accountability, and good governance, the AAP-led government is determined to create a better future for all residents of the city.

AAP is the ruling party in Delhi and in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Oberoi also reviewed local issues and civic facilities, in Shahdara (North) and Shahdara (South) Zones along with councillors, in two separate meetings. The meeting was attended by Leader of the House, Mukesh Goyal. All councillors of both the zones and several officers were present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the MCD in a statement said, property tax offices at Zones and HQ, will remain open on Saturday and Sunday, from 10 am to 5 pm to facilitate taxpayers in filing their property tax.

