Kolkata, May 21 (PTI) A foreign object fell on the roof of a compartment of a moving train during a thunderstorm on Wednesday night in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, leading to the disruption of services in the Lalgola section for a brief period, an ER official said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

The incident occurred around 10 am as the Lalgola-bound train left Rezinagar Station and approached a railway gate, the Eastern Railway official said.

"A foreign object, believed to be a branch of a tree, fell on the roof of a compartment during the thunderstorm. There was a spark as the foreign object touched the pantograph," the ER official said.

A pantograph is an apparatus mounted on the roof of an electric train to collect power through contact with an overhead line.

It is quite natural during such inclement weather and lightning, he said.

The train stopped for 30 minutes and later resumed its onward journey, the official said.

Train movement in the Lalgola section was disrupted for half an hour, and is normal now, he claimed.

Some social media reports suggested that there was a commotion among the passengers immediately after the incident, as many of them tried to get off the train.

However, the ER official said, "There was no tension among the commuters as such an incident occurs when some foreign objects hit the pantograph."

There was no report of casualties, he added.

