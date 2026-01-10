Kandhamal (Odisha) [India], January 10 (ANI): The Odisha police on Friday arrested five people in connection with a cyber fraud case in Kandhamal, officials said.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Ramendra Prasad, the cyber fraud gang involved in the case operated bank accounts in the names of other individuals, which they later transferred to others for cybercrime. A bank employee has also been arrested in connection with the matter.

"This gang was opening bank accounts in the names of different individuals and then providing them to others for use in cybercrimes. We have arrested the people involved in opening these bank accounts, including a bank employee," ASP Ramendra Prasad told ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

