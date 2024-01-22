Berhampur (Odisha), Jan 22 (PTI) Artists in Odisha's Berhampur crafted miniature replicas of the Ayodhya Ram temple and Ram Lalla idol, using wood, chalks and stones.

They took the initiative in view of the 'Pran Pratishta' of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya temple on Monday.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: Ten Facts About India’s Budget That Every Indian Citizen Must Know Of.

Satya Narayan Moharana, 40, who had earlier made a number of micro models, has made four small temples, similar to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and two Rama Lalla idols, using wood, stones and chalks.

He crafted two wooden temples - one with 2 cm height and 1 cm width and another with 4.5 cm tall and 9 mm wide.

Also Read | Tiger Attack in Rewari: Big Cat Strays Into Haryana Village From Rajasthan’s Sariska Reserve, Attacks Forest Guard During Rescue Operation.

Similarly, other temple models are made of chalks (1.8 cm and 7mm) and stones (2.8cm and 1.5 cm width).

The miniature idol of Ram Lalla, made of wood, is 4 cm high and 1.8 cm wide, Moharana said.

Satya, a trader, took about two days to make these replicates of the Ram temple.

"I crafted these models as a token of love and devotion for Lord Ram," he added

K Bijay Kumar Reddy, a 21-year-old B. Tech graduate, has made a 3-cm height idol of Ram Lalla by using chalks and watercolours.

At least five chalks and some watercolours were used to make the miniature art piece, he said.

Dillip Kumar Maharana (20), another miniature artist, has created a Ram temple along with the idols of Lord Ram, Laxmana and Devi Sita and Lord Hanuman using wood.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)