Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 1 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Vice President Prasanna Acharya on Tuesday condemned the brutal assault on BMC Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo and called for swift action against those involved.

Speaking to ANI, Acharya said, "This is quite an unprecedented incident that happened yesterday. I have no words to condemn this. This is unpardonable. And how could this happen in the capital itself? If this could happen in a government office in the capital itself, you could well imagine what is happening in other parts of the state."

Also Read | ITR E-Filing 2025: Know How To File Income Tax Return Online at incometax.gov.in Before September 15 Deadline.

"This has created a sharp reaction not only amongst the government officials but amongst the people at large, and the reaction is all over the country," Acharya told ANI.

Demanding firm action, he said, "The government should immediately take action. All the culprits should be punished and booked immediately. The government should create a cohesive situation for the government officials to work..."

Also Read | Meghalaya Horror: Man Kills Girlfriend in Front of Her Father by Slitting Victim's Throat in West Khasi Hills District, Apprehended.

Some miscreants have allegedly assaulted Ratnakar Sahoo inside the office of the civic body during a grievance redressing meeting on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sulochana Das also condemned the brutal assault, saying that she felt unsafe in her workplace and demanded strict action against those involved.

The Mayor said, "What happened yesterday should not have happened. It was really unfortunate. That officer was in charge of the grievance cell and hundreds of people were waiting to meet him to make their grievances heard. Five-six people came with a BJP Corporator and spoke to Ratnakar Sahoo, after which they dragged him and assaulted him. This shows the lawlessness in the city. No one is safe here."

On Monday, the Commissionerate Police arrested three persons after registering a case in this regard.

The Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) Association has decided to postpone its planned mass leave protest over the assault on Ratnakar Sahoo, following a meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi met with the members of the OAS Association for almost an hour at 11 PM on Tuesday, along with the CS, DGP, CP, and the AG, assuring them that the culprits and perpetrators behind the scenes will be strictly punished. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)