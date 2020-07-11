By Bhubaneswar-Covid-Cases

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 11 (ANI): As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on home isolation of asymptomatic and mild symptomatic cases.

The BMC said in its SOP that patients from non-slum areas, who are asymptomatic or have mild to mild symptoms, can be permitted for home isolation if they have adequate facility at their own house.

"There are many cases detected COVID-19 positive who are asymptomatic or very mild to mild symptoms of COVID-19. Such cases if they live in the non-slum area and have an adequate facility at his own house befitting for home isolation, then maybe permitted for home isolation for a requisite period".

For patients above sixty years of age, it added, "Elderly persons more than 60 years of age with co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung/liver/kidney disease, cerebro-vascular disease etc shall only be allowed for home-isolation after proper evaluation by treating doctor."

The SOP further stated that a caregiver should be available for the patient to provide care on 24x7 basis. A communication link between the caregiver and the designated COVID-19 hospital is also a prerequisite for allowing home isolation. The caregiver and the family members should take chemo-prophylaxis (Hydroxychloroquine) as per protocol after a prescription from a medical practitioner.

As per the health ministry, Odisha currently has 11,201 confirmed cases. While 7,407 patients have recovered 52 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

