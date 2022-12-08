Bhubaneswar, Dec 8: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Barsha Singh Bariha established an early lead of 1,712 votes over her nearest rival after the first round of counting for the by-poll to the Padampur assembly seat in Odisha's Bargarh district on Thursday, an official said.

Bariha, the daughter of late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha, whose death necessitated the by-poll, secured 5,501 votes, while the BJP's Pradip Purohit bagged 3,789 votes. Bihar Assembly By-Elections 2022: BJP Establishes Lead in Kurhani Assembly Seat in Muzaffarpur After Round 1.

Congress candidate Satya Bhusan Sahu got 206 votes. In the first round, 9,797 votes were counted. UP Municipal Elections 2022: SP Corporator Prepones Wedding To Make Wife Contest Poll in Ayodhya's Laxmanghat.

Altogether there were 10 candidates in the fray. A high turnout of 81.29 per cent was recorded in Padamppur during the by-election held on Monday.

