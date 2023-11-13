Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 13 (ANI): Children of prisoners celebrated Diwali after bursting the crackers and performing dance at the jail hostel in Madhur Mayee Adarsha Sikshya Niketan in Bhubaneswar.

The hostel, Madhur Mayee Adarsha Sikshya Niketan, established in 2003, is for the children of prisoners of different jails of the state. The hostel is run by Odisha Patita Udhar Samiti (OPUS) city-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) in the city.

Speaking to ANI, a prisoner's kid said, "I am quite happy today after celebrating Diwali with my brothers and sisters at Madhur Mayee Adarsha Sikshya Niketan. I have been staying here since 2003 and celebrate all the festivals with rituals here. Today, we all lit the earthen diyas, brushed the crackers, and played dance to celebrate Diwali with great pomp and show."

"All the children of the hostel are quite excited after bursting the crackers on Diwali on Sunday.

Along with it, they have created rangoli and lit the earthen lamps on the premises here.

"All boys and girls dance and have a lot of fun to celebrate Diwali. We have around 30 children of prisoners, and provide all the basic facilities among them. They never recall their parents and live with happiness with all the kids," Manas Ranjan Sahoo, caretaker of the hostel told ANI. (ANI)

