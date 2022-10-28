Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 28 (ANI): An aura of peace and harmony was emanating through the mantras and sermons as Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik joined hundreds of monks from Japan, America, Ukraine and Kazakhstan to celebrate the golden jubilee of the peace pagoda on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, as chief guest the Chief Minister, giving a clarion call for world peace, said that peace has no alternative. It has significance for all ages. Peace is the only option to achieve the goals of a better and more beautiful world."Let us work together to spread the message of peace and create a safer world for our future generation," he called upon all.

Delving into the glorious history of Odisha, he said that the pages of Odisha's history start with Dhauli and the Kalinga war. Although the war ended with massive bloodshed, Dhauli continues to sing about the moral victory of the entire humanity.

"It is this place where Ashoka realized the futility of war and bloodshed and embraced Buddhism. In fact, Dhauli changed the course of world history by spreading the message of global peace and harmony," he added.

He further said that the 50th-year commemoration of the establishment of Dhauli Shanti Stupa is a matter of great pride, glory, and joy.

Offering tributes to Fuji Guruji, he said, "On the eve of this momentous occasion, I offer my sincere tributes to most revered Nichidatsu Fuji Guruji of Japan, Founder and Preceptor of Nipponzan Myohoji, for his invaluable contribution in building this "Biswa Shanti Stupa" at Dhauli. Further, the steps taken by Kalinga-Nippon Buddha Sangha to make it happen is also appreciated."

"The Government of Odisha has taken steps for the beautification and holistic development of Dhauli Shanti Stupa to make it an international tourist destination," he noted.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced the construction of instream storage on the Daya River at Basantpur. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 95 Crore. The tender process for the project has already been started.

The Chief Minister extended his warm greetings and good wishes to all the revered Bhikshus, saints, and the august gathering present here from across the globe.

At the outset, the monks received the Chief Minister with the traditional beating of drums.

Among others, State Minister Ashok Panda and Minister Aswini Patra, Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra, Secretary to CM VK Pandian and senior officers attended the event. (ANI)

