Shamli, October 28: A shocking case has come to light from Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh where two eunuchs cut off the genitals of a married man. After the act, the accused fled after throwing the victim on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway. The relatives of the victim have now demanded the police to take action against the accused in the case.

The victim, Jabbar, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. He is married and works as a tailor. Police have registered a case against the accused and started their investigation. UP Shocker: Man Visits Hospital to Return Medicine, Gets Thrashed by Staff in Bulandshahr; Probe Launched (Watch Video)

Check Tweet:

पीड़ित को कपड़ा खरीदने के लिए गाड़ी में ले जाया गया और रास्ते में चाय में नशीली चीज़ मिलाकर उसका गुप्त अंग काटने की शिकायत की गई थी। पीड़ित के तहरीर के आधार पर 328 और 326 के तहत अभियोग पंजीकृत कराया गया है। मामले में साक्ष्यों के आधार पर जांच चल रही है: ASP शामली ओपी सिंह(27.10) pic.twitter.com/bYO1zgcx9A — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 27, 2022

The victim who is a resident of Sonta Rasulpur village in the Shamli said that he was well acquainted with the two transgenders, Pinky and Reshma, who used to live in Thanabhavan and Garhipukht. Delhi Shocker: Car Runs Over 3 People After Argument With Bike Rider in Alipur, Horrific Act Caught on CCTV (Watch Video)

Jabbar in his complaint said that he had gone to Thanabhawan for some work where he saw Pinky and Reshma. They made him sit in the car with them on the pretext of buying clothes from Shamli. Four others were also sitting in the car.

The victim alleged that he was given tea laced with intoxicants which made him unconscious. After he fell unconscious, the accused chopped off his private part and left him near the sugar mill in Thanabhawan district.

After he gained consciousness, the victim called his family and they immediately rushed him to the hospital. Police said that the condition of victim is is critical.

On the basis of the complaint of the victim, ASP Shamli, OP Singh said the case has been registered under sections 328 and 326 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway in the case based on evidence.

