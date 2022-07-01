Puri (Odisha) [India], July 1 (ANI): With an aim to curb the challenges during the Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik introduced the Srimandir Heritage Corridor project (Srimandir Parikrama Project), informed the officials on Friday.

In the first phase, all structures within a 75-metre radius from the Meghnad Wall (outer wall) of the Jagganath temple were removed and the state government provided compensation at twice the market value to the people as well as provided land for resettlement in the heart of the city.

After this 75-metre radius around the temple was cleaned up and without structures, this entire area was divided into various zones including Buffer Zone, Mandir Parikrama Zone, Landscape Zone, Outer Parikrama Zone, Public Convenience Zone and Zone for the movement of the public.

In the Public Convenience zone, a model patch has been developed which has various public amenities and facilities.

Each such area would have restrooms, toilets, drinking water facilities as well as cloakrooms for the public. Apart from that, security stations would be provided which would help enhance the safety and security of the devotees.

Based on the feedback and the success of this model patch, such amenities and public facilities would be also developed on all three sides of the Temple.

More resting places and greater public amenities, drinking water, toilets, and cloakroom are being added and numerous other additions would be provided as the process continues.

The open spaces around the temple have also reduced the fear of any stampede and also eased the flow of human traffic into the temple and then its exit.

The devotees are deeply thankful to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his visionary leadership in envisioning this massive transformation of the surroundings of the Srimandir through the Srimandir Parikrama Project.

The Ratha Yatra, also known as the Chariot Celebration of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, is the most prominent Hindu festival in the Puri city of Odisha. This festival takes place every year on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in the months of June or July. This year the festival falls on July 1.

The three chariots are built a new, every year ahead of the annual chariot festival.

Vibrant colours, enthusiastic faces, crowded shops, and cheery craftspeople are just a few of the highlights of Rath Yatra in Puri, the popular Chariot celebration held on a big scale every year outside Jagannatha Temple. (ANI)

